Anne Hathaway appears to reveal key detail amid filming 'Devil Wears Prada 2'


Anne Hathaway may have just let a major plot detail slip about The Devil Wears Prada 2 while filming in New York City.

On Monday, the Idea Of You starlet was spotted while filming her highly-anticipated film’s sequel in New York City.

As she is in her character on set, Hathaway teased a major detail about how her character Andrea ‘Andy’ Sachs is doing.

During the filming, she did not wear a wedding band or even an engagement ring on her left hand but she had rings on her other fingers.

The fans speculated that in a movie she was not married and settled down by now as she is in her forties as the photos suggested that she is still single and working hard in New York City.

By the end of the 2006 hit, Andrea’s relationship with Nate (played by Adrian Grenier) appeared uncertain.

Their dynamic, driven by conflicting values and priorities, hinted they might not be compatible.

In The Devil Wears Prada 2 along with Hathaway, Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will reprise their old roles.

The new cast members in the upcoming sequel will be Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.

Notably, the plot details remain under wraps but the sources claimed that the film may take cues from Revenge Wears Prada, where Andy’s new life as a magazine editor is upended by Miranda’s return.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on love as Jim Curtis romance heats up

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on love as Jim Curtis romance heats up
'Friends' alum opened up about her approach to love after her broken marriage with Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt

Billy Joel opens up on his unfiltered opinion on The Beatles' 'White Album'

Billy Joel opens up on his unfiltered opinion on The Beatles' 'White Album'
In 'Club Random podcast', Billy Joel shared insights into the record while discussing classic double albums

Benny Blanco marks Selena Gomez’s 33rd with sleepy snaps: ‘our life is a dream’

Benny Blanco marks Selena Gomez’s 33rd with sleepy snaps: ‘our life is a dream’
Benny Blanco posts adorable photos with loving note to ring in his fiancée Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday

'School Spirits' season 3 production officially begins, cast revealed

'School Spirits' season 3 production officially begins, cast revealed
'School Spirits' production has kicked off in Vancouver, starring new and returning cast members, led by actress Peyton List

Bruce Willis’ dementia battle intensifies with new health setback: Report

Bruce Willis’ dementia battle intensifies with new health setback: Report
Bruce Willis can reportedly no longer speak, walk, and read, as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia

Justin Timberlake hypes up Paris fans with big shout-out after hit concert

Justin Timberlake hypes up Paris fans with big shout-out after hit concert
The ‘Selfish’ hitmaker thrilled fans with an electrifying performance in Paris as part of his JT Live 2025 tour

Pedro Pascal shows big brother energy at 'Fantastic Four' premiere with Lux

Pedro Pascal shows big brother energy at 'Fantastic Four' premiere with Lux
'Materialists' star stepped out with his sister 'Queen of Coal' starlet at the 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' premiere

Jennifer Lopez pumps up fans with new teaser of upcoming song ‘BIRTHDAY’

Jennifer Lopez pumps up fans with new teaser of upcoming song ‘BIRTHDAY’
The ‘On The Floor’ singer Jennifer Lopez is set to release a new track ‘BIRTHDAY’ on her upcoming birthday on July 24, 2025