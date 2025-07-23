Anne Hathaway appears to reveal key detail amid filming 'Devil Wears Prada 2'

Anne Hathaway may have just let a major plot detail slip about The Devil Wears Prada 2 while filming in New York City.
On Monday, the Idea Of You starlet was spotted while filming her highly-anticipated film’s sequel in New York City.
As she is in her character on set, Hathaway teased a major detail about how her character Andrea ‘Andy’ Sachs is doing.
During the filming, she did not wear a wedding band or even an engagement ring on her left hand but she had rings on her other fingers.
The fans speculated that in a movie she was not married and settled down by now as she is in her forties as the photos suggested that she is still single and working hard in New York City.
By the end of the 2006 hit, Andrea’s relationship with Nate (played by Adrian Grenier) appeared uncertain.
Their dynamic, driven by conflicting values and priorities, hinted they might not be compatible.
In The Devil Wears Prada 2 along with Hathaway, Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci will reprise their old roles.
The new cast members in the upcoming sequel will be Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.
Notably, the plot details remain under wraps but the sources claimed that the film may take cues from Revenge Wears Prada, where Andy’s new life as a magazine editor is upended by Miranda’s return.