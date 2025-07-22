Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath frontman breathes his last at 76

Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic frontman of Black Sabbath and a pioneering force in heavy metal music, has died at the age of 76.
As per BBC, the Paranoid singer took his last breath after a yearslong struggle with Parkinson’s disease.
A statement from his family reads, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.”
It added, “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
Osbourne had recently performed at “Back to the Beginning,” a farewell celebration in Birmingham, where some of heavy metal’s biggest names, including Metallica and Pantera, honored Black Sabbath’s lasting influence.
In January 2020, after two years of increasing health issues, Osbourne announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Following three years, he decided to retire from touring due to spinal injuries he had sustained in a 2018 accident.
He said, “[I]n all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/U.K. tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”
The Mama I’m Coming Home singer added, “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”
To note, he is survived by wife Sharon Osbourne and his five kids, including Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourn.