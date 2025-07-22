Jennifer Aniston speaks out on love as Jim Curtis romance heats up

Jennifer Aniston is keeping her heart open, revealing that she's still hopeful about finding love amid her romance buzz with Jim Curtis.

Speaking to Closer, the Friends alum opened up about her approach to love after her broken marriage with Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt.

Aniston said, “A good place to be is to be open to [love], but not seeking it. That way you don’t put any pressure on the situation, and if it happens organically, then amazing.”

The Morning Show starlet went on to say, “No matter how long I have been in the industry, I will never get used to people thinking they have any sort of right to know about your personal life.”

Elsewhere in her discussion, Aniston also reflected on journey in the NBC sitcom Friends.

She mentioned, “I would never just turn [Friends] over if it’s on TV,” adding, “It was and is such a big part of my life. It’s not like I watch it all the time, but if I see that it’s on I will sit there and get all nostalgic.”

Aniston added, “But my proudest achievement has been proving that there was life after Friends. I loved doing the show, but when you are part of such a huge one, there is always this concern of being typecast. I wanted to show the world there is life after Rachel Green and I am proud I have been able to do that.”

To note, Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018 and now she is currently dating Jim Curtis.

