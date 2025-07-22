Selena Gomez celebrates her 33rd birthday with impactful project launch

Selena Gomez celebrates her 33rd birthday with impactful project launch


Selena Gomez is making a major “impact” as she rings in her special day!

On Tuesday, July 22, the Only Murders in the Building marked her 33rd birthday and to celebrate the joyous occasion, she announced the launch of an inspiring new initiative to support a meaningful cause close to her heart.

Taking to Instagram on her big day, the gorgeous American singer and actress shared a glimpse into her birthday celebration by posting a snap that showed her in a beautiful black shirt paired with jeans.

In the photo, she was seen holding a magnificent heart-shaped green cake topped with quirky lit candles.

Alongside the photo, Gomez captioned, “5 years ago today – on my birthday – we launched the Rare Impact Fund with a simple goal: to help more young people around the world feel seen, supported, and cared for. Mental health has always been deeply personal to me, and I wanted to build something that could create lasting change.”

She continued, “Since then, thanks to your support, we’ve reached over 2 million young people and supported 30 incredible organizations around the globe. And this is just the beginning.”

P.C. Instagram/selenagomez
P.C. Instagram/selenagomez

Announcing about the heartfelt new project, the Raves & Roses singer penned, “To celebrate this milestone (and my birthday), we just launched the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle – where people can come together, pool their resources, and support organizations doing life-changing work.”

In the caption, Selena Gomez also emphasized on the importance of believing in the power of community to create a lasting change and also expressed a hope for a future where every young person has access to the mental health support they deserve.

The Call Me When You Break Up singer concluded her heartwarming post by thanking everyone who showed up and supported her organization.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

'School Spirits' season 3 production officially begins, cast revealed

'School Spirits' season 3 production officially begins, cast revealed
'School Spirits' production has kicked off in Vancouver, starring new and returning cast members, led by actress Peyton List

Bruce Willis’ dementia battle intensifies with new health setback: Report

Bruce Willis’ dementia battle intensifies with new health setback: Report
Bruce Willis can reportedly no longer speak, walk, and read, as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia

Justin Timberlake hypes up Paris fans with big shout-out after hit concert

Justin Timberlake hypes up Paris fans with big shout-out after hit concert
The ‘Selfish’ hitmaker thrilled fans with an electrifying performance in Paris as part of his JT Live 2025 tour

Pedro Pascal shows big brother energy at 'Fantastic Four' premiere with Lux

Pedro Pascal shows big brother energy at 'Fantastic Four' premiere with Lux
'Materialists' star stepped out with his sister 'Queen of Coal' starlet at the 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' premiere

Jennifer Lopez pumps up fans with new teaser of upcoming song ‘BIRTHDAY’

Jennifer Lopez pumps up fans with new teaser of upcoming song ‘BIRTHDAY’
The ‘On The Floor’ singer Jennifer Lopez is set to release a new track ‘BIRTHDAY’ on her upcoming birthday on July 24, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo wraps European festivals with cheerful photo dump: SEE

Olivia Rodrigo wraps European festivals with cheerful photo dump: SEE
The ‘Drivers License’ hitmaker posts a lively photo carousel to conclude the thrilling European festivals 2025

Tom Cruise' ex Katie Holmes reconnects with 'Dawson's Creek' costar Joshua

Tom Cruise' ex Katie Holmes reconnects with 'Dawson's Creek' costar Joshua
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson last appeared together in 2003 film 'Dawson’s Creek'

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher takes swipe at Coldplay's Kiss-Cam controversy

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher takes swipe at Coldplay's Kiss-Cam controversy
Liam Gallagher reunited with Noel Gallagher after years for concert tour Oasis Live '25