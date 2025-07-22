Selena Gomez celebrates her 33rd birthday with impactful project launch

Selena Gomez is making a major “impact” as she rings in her special day!
On Tuesday, July 22, the Only Murders in the Building marked her 33rd birthday and to celebrate the joyous occasion, she announced the launch of an inspiring new initiative to support a meaningful cause close to her heart.
Taking to Instagram on her big day, the gorgeous American singer and actress shared a glimpse into her birthday celebration by posting a snap that showed her in a beautiful black shirt paired with jeans.
In the photo, she was seen holding a magnificent heart-shaped green cake topped with quirky lit candles.
Alongside the photo, Gomez captioned, “5 years ago today – on my birthday – we launched the Rare Impact Fund with a simple goal: to help more young people around the world feel seen, supported, and cared for. Mental health has always been deeply personal to me, and I wanted to build something that could create lasting change.”
She continued, “Since then, thanks to your support, we’ve reached over 2 million young people and supported 30 incredible organizations around the globe. And this is just the beginning.”
Announcing about the heartfelt new project, the Raves & Roses singer penned, “To celebrate this milestone (and my birthday), we just launched the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle – where people can come together, pool their resources, and support organizations doing life-changing work.”
In the caption, Selena Gomez also emphasized on the importance of believing in the power of community to create a lasting change and also expressed a hope for a future where every young person has access to the mental health support they deserve.
The Call Me When You Break Up singer concluded her heartwarming post by thanking everyone who showed up and supported her organization.