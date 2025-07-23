Trisha Paytas reveals third baby's name: Explaining internet's wild baby theory

Trisha Paytas reveals third babys name: Explaining internet’s wild baby theory
Trisha Paytas reveals third baby's name: Explaining internet’s wild baby theory

Trisha Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, have welcomed their third baby, and the internet has shared its candid thoughts.

On Tuesday, July 22, the social media personality announced the name of her baby boy.

During her Just Trish podcast, Trisha unzipped her sweatshirt to reveal a t-shirt that read the baby's name, Aquaman.

Following the video, the 37-year-old star also turned to her Instagram account to share the full name of her newborn son, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, who was born on July 12.


Trisha announced her pregnancy in March after previously welcoming daughters Malibu Barbie and Elvis in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Trisha Paytas' wild baby theory:

Her expecting news has always been a major discourse on the internet, as netizens believe Trisha's babies are the reincarnation of famous people, being born when notable individuals are hit with some unfortunate news.

Trisha's first two pregnancies happened to align with Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022 and King Charles III's cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

Along with that, a month after she announced her third pregnancy, news broke that Pope Francis died at the age of 88, fuelling theories that her baby could be his reincarnation.

Despite the baby being born 10 days ago, fans have also drawn parallels between Aquaman's birth and the tragic death of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne on Tuesday at the age of 76.

A user on X penned, "Why everytime Trisha Paytas have a baby somebody dies."

While another netizen shared a collage of all the coincidences with the caption, "Trish paytas is 3 for 3 omg.."

A third user reacted to Ozzy's passing, noting, "Once is a coincidence, twice is just luck, THREE TIMES IS INSANE. OH TRISHA."

Notably, Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon tied the knot in December 2021.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Selena Gomez celebrates her 33rd birthday with impactful project launch

Selena Gomez celebrates her 33rd birthday with impactful project launch
The Rare Impact Fund founder announces inspiring new initiative as she marks her 33rd birthday

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on love as Jim Curtis romance heats up

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on love as Jim Curtis romance heats up
'Friends' alum opened up about her approach to love after her broken marriage with Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt

Billy Joel opens up on his unfiltered opinion on The Beatles' 'White Album'

Billy Joel opens up on his unfiltered opinion on The Beatles' 'White Album'
In 'Club Random podcast', Billy Joel shared insights into the record while discussing classic double albums

Benny Blanco marks Selena Gomez’s 33rd with sleepy snaps: ‘our life is a dream’

Benny Blanco marks Selena Gomez’s 33rd with sleepy snaps: ‘our life is a dream’
Benny Blanco posts adorable photos with loving note to ring in his fiancée Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday

'School Spirits' season 3 production officially begins, cast revealed

'School Spirits' season 3 production officially begins, cast revealed
'School Spirits' production has kicked off in Vancouver, starring new and returning cast members, led by actress Peyton List

Bruce Willis’ dementia battle intensifies with new health setback: Report

Bruce Willis’ dementia battle intensifies with new health setback: Report
Bruce Willis can reportedly no longer speak, walk, and read, as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia

Justin Timberlake hypes up Paris fans with big shout-out after hit concert

Justin Timberlake hypes up Paris fans with big shout-out after hit concert
The ‘Selfish’ hitmaker thrilled fans with an electrifying performance in Paris as part of his JT Live 2025 tour

Pedro Pascal shows big brother energy at 'Fantastic Four' premiere with Lux

Pedro Pascal shows big brother energy at 'Fantastic Four' premiere with Lux
'Materialists' star stepped out with his sister 'Queen of Coal' starlet at the 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' premiere