Trisha Paytas reveals third baby's name: Explaining internet’s wild baby theory

Trisha Paytas and her husband, Moses Hacmon, have welcomed their third baby, and the internet has shared its candid thoughts.
On Tuesday, July 22, the social media personality announced the name of her baby boy.
During her Just Trish podcast, Trisha unzipped her sweatshirt to reveal a t-shirt that read the baby's name, Aquaman.
Following the video, the 37-year-old star also turned to her Instagram account to share the full name of her newborn son, Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon, who was born on July 12.
Trisha announced her pregnancy in March after previously welcoming daughters Malibu Barbie and Elvis in 2022 and 2024, respectively.
Trisha Paytas' wild baby theory:
Her expecting news has always been a major discourse on the internet, as netizens believe Trisha's babies are the reincarnation of famous people, being born when notable individuals are hit with some unfortunate news.
Trisha's first two pregnancies happened to align with Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022 and King Charles III's cancer diagnosis in early 2024.
Along with that, a month after she announced her third pregnancy, news broke that Pope Francis died at the age of 88, fuelling theories that her baby could be his reincarnation.
Despite the baby being born 10 days ago, fans have also drawn parallels between Aquaman's birth and the tragic death of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne on Tuesday at the age of 76.
A user on X penned, "Why everytime Trisha Paytas have a baby somebody dies."
While another netizen shared a collage of all the coincidences with the caption, "Trish paytas is 3 for 3 omg.."
A third user reacted to Ozzy's passing, noting, "Once is a coincidence, twice is just luck, THREE TIMES IS INSANE. OH TRISHA."
Notably, Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon tied the knot in December 2021.