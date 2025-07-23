Travis Kelce’s dad calls Taylor Swift ‘very special’ in touching confession

Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, is singing Taylor Swift’s praises, calling the pop superstar “very special.”

While conversing with Dailymail, the NFL star's father said,“It borders on the surreal,” adding, “There's no ifs, ands or buts about that ... it's pretty crazy when you stop and think about it.”

He added about Swift, “She is a very special person. One of the most giving and caring people I've ever met.”

Earlier this month, Ed Kelce spent quality time with Travis and his elder son, Jason Kelce, while they competed in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, California.

Previously, in 2023, Ed opened up about his first impression of the Lover singer, when the two spent time in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium during a game.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed said.

He added, “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

Travis Kelce’s father shared his thoughts, “I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their romance in October 2023 when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

