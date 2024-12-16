Lisa Kudrow slams Tom Hanks' film ‘Here’ for promoting AI

Lisa Kudrow has slammed Tom Hanks' latest film Here that uses digital aging technology.
During her appearance at Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Friends Alum criticized the movie for its extensive use of artificial intelligence technology.
"It's going through time. They shot it and they could actually shoot the scene and then look at the playback of them as younger and it's ready for them to see,” Kudrow said of the film.
She went on to say, "All I got from that was, this is an endorsement for A.I. and oh my God. It's not like it's going to ruin everything... What will there be left for, forget actors, but what about up-and-coming actors? They'll just be licensing and recycling."
"What work will there be for human beings? And then what, so there'll be some kind of living stipend for people? How can it possibly be enough,” she added.
In the film, director Robert Zemeckis used Metaphysic's A.I. tool to de-age Hanks and co-star Robin Wright as the plot of the movie took place over a number of years.
Here, which draws inspiration from Richard McGuire’s graphic novel of the same name, was released on November 1, 2024.