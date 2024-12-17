King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia

Queen Letizia and King Felipe have released the highly-anticipated family Christmas card.
On Monday, the Spanish royals dropped a never-before-seen photo and penned a sweet message in the card.
In the viral card, the king and queen can be seen standing together with their daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Infanta Sofia, 17.
Letizia, 52, excluded timeless beauty and grace in a satin aqua blue dress as she placed an arm around her daughter Leonor, who went for a classic tailored red trouser suit.
Felipe, 56, looked draper in a navy suit and a patterned tie, beams at the camera.
The King placed his hand around youngest daughter Sofia's arm, who sported a navy patterned jumpsuit.
All four royals signed the card, which had a message, "Merry Christmas, and may we all face the New Year with greater confidence.”
Moreover, the Christmas card also contained a piece from Francisco Brines poem, which translates in English to, "And I seek a face that reflects light, someone who, like me, though only holding death, also holds, as I once did, defying it, life."
The family photo was taken following the royal family's participation in the Solemn Changing of the Royal Guard ceremony in June, kicking off a series of commemorative events celebrating the tenth anniversary of King Felipe's reign.