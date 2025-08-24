Home / Royal

Princess Kako of Japan graces 2025 World Expo in Osaka

Crown Prince and Princess Akishino’s second daughter, KaKo, attends 2025 World Expo as Japan Kogei Association president

Princess Kako of Japan graces 2025 World Expo in Osaka
Princess Kako of Japan graces 2025 World Expo in Osaka

Princess Kako has made a regal appearance at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

On Saturday, August 23, the second daughter of Crown Prince and Princess Akishino visited a gallery showcasing traditional Japanese craft works.

According to the official website, “A World Expo is an event that brings together people and innovations from around the world in an effort to address issues facing humankind on a global scale.”

She attended the event as a president of the Japan Kogei Association.

As per NHK World Japan, Kako tried making Tsugaru-nuri lacquerware, which is designated by the Japanese government as an important intangible cultural asset.

During the event, she also watched a large Wajima-nuri lacquerware globe together with the mayor of Wajima City.

The young royal talked about the state of reconstruction with the major since Wajima was hit with earthquake last year.

Princess Kako then stopped by the pavilion of Brazil, where she had paid an official visit in June.

The purpose of the event was to “use these capabilities as a trigger to sustain growth and development of Osaka, Kansai as well as Japan following on from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.”

Kako concluded the outing by visiting the pavilion of Peru. She went to the country on an official visit in 2023.

You Might Like:

Princess Märtha Louise to mark first wedding anniversary with Netflix documentary

Princess Märtha Louise to mark first wedding anniversary with Netflix documentary
King Harald V and Queen Sonja's daughter, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway tied the knot in August, last year

King Charles' ex-staffer reveals Prince Harry’s 'tough side' amid peace talks

King Charles' ex-staffer reveals Prince Harry’s 'tough side' amid peace talks
The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty have been estranged since the Duke relinquished his royal role in 2020

Prince Harry, King Charles’ peace talks collapse due to leaked London meeting

Prince Harry, King Charles’ peace talks collapse due to leaked London meeting
The Duke of Sussex ‘livid’ as reconciliation with King Charles erupts in fresh accusations

Prince Harry faces renewed scrutiny over US visa application

Prince Harry faces renewed scrutiny over US visa application
Prince Harry’s US visa records to be made public under new threat from Donald Trump’s administration

Prince Harry, King Charles to reunite in UK amid rumors of mending ties

Prince Harry, King Charles to reunite in UK amid rumors of mending ties
King Charles, Prince Harry initially sparked reconciliation rumors after their representatives quietly met each other in London

Will King Charles confront Prince Andrew during Balmoral holiday?

Will King Charles confront Prince Andrew during Balmoral holiday?
Prince Andrew joined King Charles III at Balmoral Castle earlier this week with Sarah Ferguson

Prince Harry wins praise for subtle olive branch to King Charles

Prince Harry wins praise for subtle olive branch to King Charles
The Duke of Sussex’s latest move could lead to a future 'truce' with King Charles

King Charles ensures no 'awkward' encounter between Kate, William and Andrew

King Charles ensures no 'awkward' encounter between Kate, William and Andrew
King Charles III makes strategic move to avoid Kate Middleton, Prince William's meeting with Andrew at Balmoral Castle

Queen Sonja bestows prestigious singing awards to aspiring young talents

Queen Sonja bestows prestigious singing awards to aspiring young talents
The Queen of Norway presents awards to winners of Queen Sonja Singing Competition 2025

Mike Tindall reveals defining moment when he met with Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall reveals defining moment when he met with Zara Tindall
Mike Tindall reflected on the fateful meeting that began his love story with Zara Tindall

Sarah Ferguson introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein?

Sarah Ferguson introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein?
Ghislaine Maxwell makes bombshell accusations against Sarah Ferguson in new document

Prince William shares big message after Harry's surfing video: 'good luck'

Prince William shares big message after Harry's surfing video: 'good luck'
The Prince of Wales issues first statement after Meghan Markle drops Prince Harry's new video