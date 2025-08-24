Princess Kako of Japan graces 2025 World Expo in Osaka

Princess Kako has made a regal appearance at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.
On Saturday, August 23, the second daughter of Crown Prince and Princess Akishino visited a gallery showcasing traditional Japanese craft works.
According to the official website, “A World Expo is an event that brings together people and innovations from around the world in an effort to address issues facing humankind on a global scale.”
She attended the event as a president of the Japan Kogei Association.
As per NHK World Japan, Kako tried making Tsugaru-nuri lacquerware, which is designated by the Japanese government as an important intangible cultural asset.
During the event, she also watched a large Wajima-nuri lacquerware globe together with the mayor of Wajima City.
The young royal talked about the state of reconstruction with the major since Wajima was hit with earthquake last year.
Princess Kako then stopped by the pavilion of Brazil, where she had paid an official visit in June.
The purpose of the event was to “use these capabilities as a trigger to sustain growth and development of Osaka, Kansai as well as Japan following on from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.”
Kako concluded the outing by visiting the pavilion of Peru. She went to the country on an official visit in 2023.