Prince William, Kate Middleton spotted joining King Charles at Scottish church

The Waleses have finally made their grand arrival in Scotland for a delightful summer break with the Royal Family.
On Sunday, August 24, the Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – were spotted driving to Crathie Kirk Church in the Scottish village of Crathie, near Balmoral Castle.
In the photos shared on Instagram, the future King, dressed in a black suit, was seen behind the steering wheel with Kate, glowing in a stunning burgundy dress, in the passenger seat beside him.
In the back seat, Prince George and Prince Louis were spotted in matching outfits that included blue shirts layered under brown sweaters.
Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte looked adorable as always in a blue dress paired with a cream cardigan.
In a separate car, King Charles and Queen Camilla were spotted on their way to the church, with the monarch in a black suit and the Queen Consort wearing a leafy-printed dress with an off-white shawl and black hat.
“The Prince & Princess of Wales were seen driving to the church in Crathie Kirk with their children Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis,” read the posts caption.
It added, “The King & Queen, The Edinburghs, Princess Anne & Sir Tim were also pictured.”
Notably, King Charles kicked off his summer break at Balmoral Castle on Monday, August 18, 2025.