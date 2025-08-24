Princess Victoria brings royal charm to Finnkampen’s 100th with her children

Finnkampen’s 100th anniversary became even more memorable with Crown Princess Victoria and her children’s appearance.
On Sunday, August 24, the official Instagram account of Finnkampen shared a heartwarming video featuring the Swedish Crown Princess and her kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, attending the event on its centenary.
In the post’s caption, they penned, “Finnkampen 100 years.”
Finnkampen, also known as Suomi–Ruotsi-maaottelu or Ruotsi-ottelu/Sverigekampen, is a yearly international athletics competition held between Sweden and Finland since 1925.
The competition stands as the sole annual athletics event with only two countries – Sweden and Finland – competing at the professional level.
For the milestone occasion, Crown Princess Victoria wore a sophisticated blue suit, while her elder child, Princess Estelle dazzled in a black suit.
Prince Oscar also looked adorable in a black suit, as he, along with his mum and sister met with a high official upon their arrival.
The clip also featured the Royals enjoying the games among the audience.
Fans reaction:
On the video, several fans dropped their heartwarming reactions with their delightful comments.
A first complimented Princess Estelle, writing, “How grown up Estelle has become ,. Crazy how time flies. A pretty young woman.”
“How genuinely happy the Royal family is. Nice and inspiring role models,” praised a second.
“Princess Estelle very much like her mother,” penned a third, while a fourth gushed, “Beautiful family.”
Crown Princess Victoria, also known as Duchess of Västergötland, is the heir apparent to the Swedish throne, as the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf.