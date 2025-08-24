King Charles' Clarence House holds centuries of royal memories

King Charles hold fond memories with his London Clarence House.
The primary residence of the British monarch and Queen Camilla, which has been a part of the Royal Family for almost 200 years, was built between 1825 and 1827.
Ever since it was built, the royal estate served as the home for key royals including Queen Elizabeth II and her mother, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother.
As per the Royal Family website, “Clarence House, which stands beside St James's Palace, was built between 1825 and 1827 to the designs of John Nash for Prince William Henry, Duke of Clarence.”
The statement continued, “The principal rooms of the house were used by The King and Queen when Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for receptions and other official entertaining and to receive official visitors to the UK.”
After renovation, it has new pieces from the Royal Collection and from The Prince of Wales's own art collection.
When it comes to history, Clarence House was once opened to the War Organisation of the British Red Cross and Order of St. John of Jerusalem.
To note, Clarence House is the last remaining great London house to be maintained in the purpose for which it was built.