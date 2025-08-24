Kate Middleton makes reconciliation ‘much harder’ for brother William and Harry

As Prince Harry is trying to mend his rift with father King Charles, the possibility of reconciling with brother Prince William still seems distant.
According to a recent report by Radar Online, sources are suggesting that the Duke of Sussex’s cruel comments about his sister-in-law Princess Kate in his memoir Spare have left wounds too deep to heal.
"The challenge isn't about Harry and Charles, that relationship can be repaired. The real block is William, and it all stems from what was said about Catherine. Those words left a deep mark, and William isn't likely to let them go,” an insider told the outlet.
Meanwhile, a royal biographer Hugo Vickers agreed to the source as he deemed Harry's words to be unforgotten.
"The barbs weren't just aimed at William – they went after Catherine, and that was a step too far. Charles has always been more forgiving, but William holds his ground. That makes reconciliation between the brothers much harder,” he added.
The report comes after a peace summit between senior aides to the Duke of Sussex and the monarch quietly took place at a private members' club in London in July.
Earlier this year, Prince Harry publicly expressed his desire to mend ties to royal family in a BBC interview in May.