King Charles receives special message as Prince Harry ‘keen’ to see him

King Charles has received a heartfelt message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
On Sunday, August 24, Ukraine celebrates its 34th Independence Day, and on this special occasion, the King of the United Kingdom penned a heartwarming message to the country’s President, sending heartfelt wishes to him and the Ukrainian people.
“Dear Mr President! My wife and I sincerely congratulate you and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of Independence Day. I keep feeling the greatest and deepest admiration for the unbreakable courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people,” wrote the monarch.
He continued, “I remain hopeful that our countries will be able to further work closely together to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. My wife and I are delighted to extend our warmest and more sincere wishes to you and all Ukrainians for the coming year. King Charles III.”
Responding to King Charles’s message, President Zelenskyy sent him a heartwarming reply, thanking His Majesty for his cordial wishes.
Taking to his social media handle, Zelenskyy stated, “I am grateful to His Majesty King Charles III @RoyalFamily for his cordial wishes to all Ukrainians on our Independence Day. His Majesty’s kind words are a true inspiration for our people during the difficult time of war.”
“We appreciate the United Kingdom’s leadership in supporting Ukraine and our just cause: to defend freedom from tyranny and ensure a lasting peace in Ukraine and throughout Europe,” the message concluded.
Notably, King Charles received the heartfelt message amid reports suggesting that his estranged son, Prince Harry, is “keen” to see him at an upcoming event.
The Duke of Sussex is set to return to his homeland, the UK, for the WellChild Awards ceremony in late September, an event which may also see the cancer-stricken monarch in attendance, making it a potential chance for reunion between the father-son duo.
Speaking to Ok! Magazine, former royal editor Duncan Larcombe stated, "From what I've heard, Harry is quite keen to see his father. Whether that will happen or not remains to be seen. But him coming over to England is at least a chance for them to meet, and start the process of trying to build bridges.”
Notably, Prince Harry has been the Patron of WellChild since 2007, a UK based charity that supports seriously ill children and their families.