Princess Märtha Louise to mark first wedding anniversary with Netflix documentary 

Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett are set to mark their first wedding anniversary a Netflix documentary about their unusual love story.
Recently, Netflix announced that a documentary is in production based on their story with the title, Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story.
The cameras followed Princess Märtha and Verrett for a year leading up to their spectacular wedding at the Geiranger Fjord.
“Not every crown fits the mold. Not every love follows the rules. Not every royal story stays in the palace,” Verrett wrote on Instagram.
He continued, “A love that dared to defy expectations. A union written in spirit and courage. Now brought to the world with the brilliance only Netflix can deliver.”
“Lit family this is our story too. A reminder that love wins, spirit shines, and truth always breaks through tradition. Watch it, feel it, share it. Let’s make the world see what real royalty looks like,” Princess Märtha’s husband added.
The documentary announcement comes after the princess confirmed that her husband has finally moved to Norway from Los Angeles.
“I love that he is in Norway; he moved here. He is here 24/7, and I think it is fantastic,” she said,” she told BilletBladet.
King Harald V and Queen Sonja's daughter, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Verrett tied the knot on August 31, 2024.