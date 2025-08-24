Kate Middleton unveils bold look during special outing with Prince William

Home / Royal

The Princess of Wales debuted a new look while travelling to a church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral

Princess Kate showcased a fresh new look as she joined Prince William and their three children on the drive to Balmoral for a special service.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales debuted a new look while travelling to a church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral.

Prince William took the wheel of their Range Rover with Kate smiling beside him, while George, Charlotte, and Louis rode in the back.

They were photographed on their way to the traditional place of worship for the Royal Family during their annual summer break at Balmoral.

P.C: Getty Image
P.C: Getty Image

During the recent outing, Kate was spotted sporting a noticeably lighter hair colour, with her locks showing several shades blonder than her usual brunette.

She finished her new hair look with a dark berry-colored coat, which she paired with a striking hat that was adorned with a structured bow.

The future Queen of Britain added elegance with traditional drop earrings, maintaining her signature sophisticated style.

William looked sharp in a suit with a sky-blue tie as he drove, while Charlotte sat behind him and George and Louis matched in shirts under knitted jumpers.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were driven in the back of a royal vehicle, as they also joined the Walesses family.

