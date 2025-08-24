Home / Royal

Danish Royal Family reveals itinerary for King, Queen's 2025 summer tour

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark have announced their upcoming summer tour program on Instagram

King and Queen of Denmark, King Frederik X and Queen Mary, are set to kick off their upcoming summer tour in style.

On Sunday, August 24th, the Danish Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle to share the itinerary program for the King and Queen.

"Their Majesties the King and Queen will be leaving tomorrow Monday to Thursday on a summer cruise with the Royal Ship Dannebrog," they announced in the caption.

Alongside the message, they also uploaded a series of images, revealing the summer schedule of Their Majesties during their new trip. 

According to the announcement, the royal couple, who married in 2004, will begin their tour on Monday, August 25th, and conclude it on August 28th. 

The Dannebrog Tour begins on August 25th in Frederikshavn Municipality, after which the Royal Couple will visit Thisted Municipality on August 26th and Læsø Municipality on August 27th.

This year's summer tour concludes with a visit to Samsø Municipality on August 28th.

During the summer getaway King Frederik X and Queen Mary will also visit Frederikshavn Municipality and will tour Sæby Harbor. 

It is important to note that this is not the first time the Danish monarchs have taken a summer break; they previously began their vacation at their official summer residence, Gråsten Castle, in South Jutland, where they relocated on July 28, 2025.    

