King Charles' ex-staffer reveals Prince Harry’s 'tough side' amid peace talks 

Prince Harry's "difficult side" has seemingly been exposed by King Charles' former aide, Paul Burrell, amid the ongoing reconciliation reports between father-son duo.
Months after the release of a bombshell article by Vanity Fair, the ex-butler of late Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles has agreed to the troubling claims about the Duke of Sussex.
In January, the publication released an 8,000-word article titled American Hustle, which briefly discussed Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle's, business behavior following their royal exit in 2020.
Commenting on the article and the 40-year-old royal's "tough side," the ex-staffer, who worked closely with Princess Diana from 1987 until she died in 1997, said.
Paul said, "Vanity Fair is a prestigious title, so to print such a damning article about Harry and Meghan is quite a precedent."
"I know from firsthand experience how difficult Harry can be. I know how petulant he can be and how spoiled he is, because I've experienced that myself. He's always lived in a bubble," the former worker added.
He additionally expressed his frustration that Harry's late mom, "always taught him long ago that the price for a privileged lifestyle is public service," which Harry seems to have forgotten.
These claims from Paul Burrell surfaced after a secret meeting between King Charles' press secretary, Tobyn Andreae, and Prince Harry's UK representatives, Liam Maguire and Meredith Maines, in London last month.
Following this meeting, royal insiders speculated that it might pave the way for a potential reunion between the estranged father and son.