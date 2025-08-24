Home / Royal

Prince George anxious over upcoming ‘new change’ and royal role

Kate and William son is tackling with 'nerves' as he prepares for 'another big change' in his life next year

Prince George is said to be feeling a mix of excitement and nerves as he prepares for the next “big change” in his young royal life.

As per Mirror, the veteran royal commentator Jennie Bond believed that the young royal is tackling with “nerves” as he prepares for “another big change” in his life next year.

The 12-year-old future King currently attends Lambrook School with his siblings, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but will progress to secondary education next year.

While the next destination of George remains unconfirmed, he will leave behind his siblings as he begins “another milestone in his life”

“William and Catherine's baby boy George is rapidly turning into a young man - and this last year at Lambrook School with his siblings will be another milestone in his life,” she observed.

"I’m sure that he’ll feel nervous about the big change ahead, but hopefully some of his school friends will be making the move with him, wherever he is headed,” the expert added.

Bond acknowledged that George would have to fit into a more independent role of his parents in his schooling.

“As often as possible, it’s mum or dad who does the school run, and I’m sure they’re fully invested in every aspect of his education.

“That’s going to be another big change ahead,” Bond empathised, sharing that this upcoming academic year would therefore be a special one for the Waleses.

To note, the palace has yet to confirm George’s school plans for September 2026, though reports in June suggested “all roads lead to Eton.”

The elite school near Windsor, where Prince William studied, was said earlier this month to have already assigned George to one of its 25 boarding houses.

