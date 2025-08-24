Home / Royal

Prince Harry told to ‘stop being paranoid’ as Duke revealed new move

The Duke of Sussex faced a blistering attack after it was revealed that Harry & Meghan are working on a Netflix documentary about Diana


Prince Harry has come under fire in a blistering tirade, with critics blasting him to “stop being paranoid” and urging the Duke of Sussex to “engage his brain” amid ongoing royal tensions.

As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex faced a blistering attack by a former royal protection officer, calling him to "engage your brain before opening your mouth" and abandon conspiracy theories about Princess Diana's death.

Harry came under fire after it was revealed that Harry and Meghan are working on a Netflix documentary about Diana, set for release in 2027 to commemorate 30 years since her passing.

Dai Davies expressed fury at the Duke of Sussex for perpetuating what he called "nonsense" about his mother's fatal Paris car crash in 1997.

The royal expert said, "Well, again, one of the lectures I give when I’m lucky enough to go on a cruise ship, as I do now and again, is about Diana what really happened in Paris?

Davies added, "And again, he regurgitates the nonsense that this summer was a conspiracy.”

Host Dawn Neesom asked if Harry’s behavior was his own doing or influenced by Meghan, suggesting it might be a “team them against the world” mindset.

He replied, "It’s a degree, in my humble opinion. I’m not a psychologist of paranoia, but I think you hit the nail on the head by saying that,” adding, "I think they genuinely believe it’s them and Netflix against the world. But they have to have an income, don’t they?”

The expert added, "And the only way they can do this is to regurgitate all aspects, including, frankly, his poor mother.”

Davies said he wished the couple would “stay in California, stay quiet,” but noted they inevitably “attract the media.”

The reports came after it was revealed that the couple pitched several ideas to Netflix, with a Diana-focused project gaining traction.

It is reported that the streamer would be interested to greenlight such a proposal from the prince.

