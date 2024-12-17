Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed mark 8 years of marital bliss 

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary with heartwarming display of love and affection.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Udaari actress charmed fans with their undeniable chemistry, expressing gratitude for the years they have spent together.
“Just us celebrating our 8th anniversary with each other! Here’s to singing together for life and ever after! Love you so much FS,” read the caption.
The couple spent fond memories together as they sang the famous song Jab Koi Baat.
For the anniversary celebrations, the Tich Button star chose to bring the high neck trend back while Saeed looked dapper in a brown jacket.
It is pertinent to mention that Urwa and Farhan’s bond reminds fans of the beauty, love, respect and companionship in a marriage.
Their joy and pure love serve as the perfect example of how couples cherish the small moments and make each day memorable.
Urwa’s post came soon after her beloved husband took the Soul Festival stage with a bang by delivering an electrifying performance on the second day.
For the unversed, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed welcomed their first child, daughter Jahan Ara on January 3, 2024.