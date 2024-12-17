Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal

Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have taken a difficult decision for this year's Christmas amid dad's new controversy.
Shortly after receiving yet another embarrassing news regarding her dad, the Duke of York's link with an alleged Chinese spy, the York sisters have shared if they are going to celebrate this Christmas at Sandringham.
As reported by Hello, Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice will be celebrating this year's Christmas with their in-laws for the first time since their marriages as they had already decided earlier this year.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of York will be celebrating Christmas at Royal Lodge with Andrew, despite receiving an invitation from the Royal Family at Sandringham Palace.
This update comes shortly after it was reported that Prince Andrew won't be joining his brother King Charles III amid his yet another legal trouble.
To note, the cancer-stricken monarch and Queen Camilla will be hosting other members of the royal family, including Camilla’s children, Tom Parker Bowles, Laura Lopes with their respective families for the first time.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are also expected to join the Royal Family at Norfolk.
For the unversed, Prince Andrew landed in legal trouble after a bombshell revealed his ties with an alleged Chinese spy, H6, who has been banned in the UK.
The Chinese spy was referred a duke's "close confidante" in the documents obtained by the court last Thursday, further revealing that Andrew had invited the foreign agent to his birthday party in 2021.