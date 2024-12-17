Royal

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal

The York sisters set priorities straight after father Prince Andrew hit with Chinese spy scandal

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice take sides amid dad Andrew’s new scandal

Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have taken a difficult decision for this year's Christmas amid dad's new controversy.

Shortly after receiving yet another embarrassing news regarding her dad, the Duke of York's link with an alleged Chinese spy, the York sisters have shared if they are going to celebrate this Christmas at Sandringham.

As reported by Hello, Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice will be celebrating this year's Christmas with their in-laws for the first time since their marriages as they had already decided earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of York will be celebrating Christmas at Royal Lodge with Andrew, despite receiving an invitation from the Royal Family at Sandringham Palace.  

This update comes shortly after it was reported that Prince Andrew won't be joining his brother King Charles III amid his yet another legal trouble.

To note, the cancer-stricken monarch and Queen Camilla will be hosting other members of the royal family, including Camilla’s children, Tom Parker Bowles, Laura Lopes with their respective families for the first time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are also expected to join the Royal Family at Norfolk.

For the unversed, Prince Andrew landed in legal trouble after a bombshell revealed his ties with an alleged Chinese spy, H6, who has been banned in the UK.

The Chinese spy was referred a duke's "close confidante" in the documents obtained by the court last Thursday, further revealing that Andrew had invited the foreign agent to his birthday party in 2021.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
Prince Andrew to miss Sandringham festivities amid Chinese spy scandal
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
King Felipe, Queen Letizia share Christmas card with Leonor, Sofia
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally share Christmas card with Archie, Lilibet’s photos
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Princess Sofia shows growing baby bump in latest outing with Prince Carl Philip
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Alleged Chinese spy linked with Prince Andrew breaks silence as his identity revealed
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' beaming video amid Prince Andrew spy scandal
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Princess Anne releases emotional message as Andrew hit with new controversy
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations
Queen Camilla makes emotional move ahead of Royal Christmas celebrations
King Charles set to take Andrew's title as Chinese spy scandal heats up
King Charles set to take Andrew's title as Chinese spy scandal heats up