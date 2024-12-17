Victoria Beckham finally breaks silence on her major cosmetic surgery

Victoria Beckham has finally addressed the rumours surrounding her appearance, revealing what she did to her nose after months of speculation.
While conversing with The Today Show to promote her latest product from the brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, the British fashion designer stepped forward to clear the speculations about her nose surgery.
She shared in a segment, "I like to draw," referring to her makeup process.
Victoria added, "I have to say, there’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose. I have never, ever, ever, ever ... No, never. It’s clever contouring."
Notably, The Clever Conturing is a technique, Victoria has been using for a long time.
The mother of four shared a video on her Instagram account, demonstrating a proper way to use the Victoria Beckham Beauty Contour Stylus from her brand.
"I always start by slimming down my nose," the star said in the video, taking the contour pen to her face.
She added, "So I'm literally going to draw two lines down either side of my nose to really shade down the sides."
"What this is going to do, is when I blend it with my nose or my fingers, it's going to give the illusion of a longer, straighter nose," Victoria explained.
Victoria Beckham Beauty launched in 2019 after she collaborated with Estée Lauder on two successful capsule collections.