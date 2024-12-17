Mahira Khan makes emotional confession about her wedding day 

Mahira Khan shared a big yet intimate wedding moment with her fans!
In an interview with BBC Asian Network, the Raees actress reflected on her wedding day where tears flowed and emotions ran high.
The Bin Roye star said, “It feels like every single thing that went wrong… Let me put it in a better way… for every time that I was good in some way, I was kind, or looked after people around me.”
Khan added, “It was as if god put it all together and blessed me and said, 'Here this is for the good that you have done.' It felt like that moment. I was constantly saying Alhamdulillah. It was a very big moment for me because I had always imagined my life to be me and Azlan…”
She further shared her feelings about walking down the aisle with her son Azlan,“This was a very big moment. I was very proud of my child… I wanted him to walk me down the aisle, so he did!”
Khan, who was previously married to Ali Askari, took the plunge with a business tycoon at the Pearl Continental hotel Bhurban in October 2023.
To note, the Bin Roye actress made a stunning entry while twinning with her son on her big day.
On the work front, Mahira Khan will next star in the film titled Love Guru opposite Humayun Saeed.