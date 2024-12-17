Trending

Mahira Khan makes emotional confession about her wedding day

'Love Guru' actress Mahira Khan reflects on the significance of the moment and pride in her son, Azlan

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Mahira Khan makes emotional confession about her wedding day
Mahira Khan makes emotional confession about her wedding day 

Mahira Khan shared a big yet intimate wedding moment with her fans!

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, the Raees actress reflected on her wedding day where tears flowed and emotions ran high. 

The Bin Roye star said, “It feels like every single thing that went wrong… Let me put it in a better way… for every time that I was good in some way, I was kind, or looked after people around me.”

Khan added, “It was as if god put it all together and blessed me and said, 'Here this is for the good that you have done.' It felt like that moment. I was constantly saying Alhamdulillah. It was a very big moment for me because I had always imagined my life to be me and Azlan…”

She further shared her feelings about walking down the aisle with her son Azlan,“This was a very big moment. I was very proud of my child… I wanted him to walk me down the aisle, so he did!”

Khan, who was previously married to Ali Askari, took the plunge with a business tycoon at the Pearl Continental hotel Bhurban in October 2023.

To note, the Bin Roye actress made a stunning entry while twinning with her son on her big day.

On the work front, Mahira Khan will next star in the film titled Love Guru opposite Humayun Saeed. 

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin
Mahira Khan breaks silence on smoking controversy with Ranbir Kapoor
Mahira Khan breaks silence on smoking controversy with Ranbir Kapoor
Mawra Hocane speaks up about domestic violence as 'Jafaa' nears end
Mawra Hocane speaks up about domestic violence as 'Jafaa' nears end
Karan Johar drops witty take on his relationship status
Karan Johar drops witty take on his relationship status
Sanjeeda Shaikh shares major update on 'Heeramandi 2'
Sanjeeda Shaikh shares major update on 'Heeramandi 2'
Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed mark 8 years of marital bliss
Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed mark 8 years of marital bliss
Usama Khan dodges the marriage question: 'I am annoyed'
Usama Khan dodges the marriage question: 'I am annoyed'
Atif Aslam celebrates ‘rockstar’ son Aryan’s birthday with adorable photos
Atif Aslam celebrates ‘rockstar’ son Aryan’s birthday with adorable photos
Sheheryar Munawar's dholki night celebrations go viral
Sheheryar Munawar's dholki night celebrations go viral
Varun Dhawan shares new updates about upcoming film 'Baby John'
Varun Dhawan shares new updates about upcoming film 'Baby John'
Faris Shafi sets the stage on fire at Soul Festival
Faris Shafi sets the stage on fire at Soul Festival
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' set for post-production: Report
Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' set for post-production: Report