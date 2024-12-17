King Charles reign in danger after Prince Andrew Chinese spy scandal

King Charles III is on the verge of losing huge honour amid his brother Prince Andrew's Chinese spy controversy.
In a shocking blow to the British Monarch, the Jamaican government has made a surprising move to remove Charles as the Head of State.
As per BBC, in an attempt to disconnect from monarchy and become a republic, Jamaica's Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte has tabled a Constitution (Amendment) Republic Act 2024 in the House of Representatives on December 11 to begin legislation on replacing King Charles with a Jamaican president.
As per the outlet, the amendment will now lay on the table of the House until March 2025 before being analysed for the second time, to officially kick off a dialogue on reevaluating country's relationship with the Bristish crown.
Speaking to Jamaica Gleaner, Forte noted, "The tabling of the bill marks the greatest progress made so far in our effort to reform the Constitution of Jamaica to achieve the national goals of having a Jamaican as head of state instead of the hereditary British monarch and also having our supreme law taken out from under the cloak of the imperial Order in Council and placed in proper form."
The Guardian reported, the lawmaker revealed that the bill was introduced on the basis of public interest.
"Every year when we celebrate independence on August 6, the nation is invited to reflect on its achievements since independence and what remains to be done, and every year the question is asked when are we going to abolish the monarchy and have a Jamaican head of state," Forte noted.
As per Forte, the bill was first introduced on International Human Rights Day and the 100th birth anniversary Michael Manley, former Jamaican Prime Minister, anti-imperalist and social justice advocate.
This huge blow to King Charles comes just two days after his brother Andrew made headlines for having ties with an alleged Chinese spy, who has been banned in the UK after recent court hearing.