Key royal advice Kate Middleton swears by but Princess Diana defied

Kate Middleton has long followed a key piece of royal advice that her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, famously rebelled against.
When the Princess of Wales became a member of the British Royal Family after tying the knot to Prince William in 2011, she received a crucial advice from her grandfather-in-law, Prince Philip, who also gave the same advice to Diana.
Philip – who gave up his Greek royal title to marry late Queen Elizabeth II and became the longest serving consort in the British history – told Kate how to handle life in the spotlight.
He advised the mother of three to “never look at the camera” when in public.
Royal author Gyles Brandreth, who became friends with Philip through his work with the National Playing Fields Association, penned a biography titled Philip The Final Portrait, in which he revealed about the instance.
“One of the things that saddened - and worried - the Queen and Prince Philip about Diana, Princess of Wales, was not that she was popular, but that she allowed her popularity to go to her head,” he wrote.
The author penned that Prince Philip said, “If you believe the attention is for you personally, you're going to end up in trouble. The attention is for your role, what you do, what you're supporting. It isn't for you as an individual. You are not a celebrity. You are representing the Royal Family. That's all.”
“Don't look at the camera. The Queen never looks at the camera. Never. Look at who you are talking to. Look at who you've come to see. Diana looked at the camera,” he added.
Noting from his personal experience with Princess Kate, Brandreth shared that she consistently followed Prince Philip’s advice, recalling, “I have been on walkabout with the Duchess of Cambridge. She never looks at the camera.”
For those unaware, Kate Middleton shared a meaningful and friendly relationship with late Prince Philip.