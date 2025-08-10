Home / Royal

Prince Harry eyes new African initiative after Sentebale fallout

The Duke of Sussex is considering to set up a rival African charity following the Sentebale row


Prince Harry is reportedly planning to launch a new African charity following a fallout with Sentebale, the organization he co-founded.

As per The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex is considering to set up a rival African charity following the Sentebale racism row.

Insiders revealed that Prince Harry wanted “to support the children of Lesotho and Botswana”

after parting ways with the organization he launched in 2006.

However, it remains unclear what form his continued support will take now that he is no longer involved with Sentebale, he is said to be “examining his options” and will make an announcement in due course.

“He may well choose to just support existing charities operating in the same space in the region or he may choose to set up something new completely,” a source close to the Duke said.

Notably, the new development came following the Charity Commission ruling on Wednesday that Sentebale’s chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, could remain in post after a public clash which forced the Duke and other trustees to resign.

The commission reported governance failings within the charity and admonished “all parties” for permitting the row to escalate in this manner, though its decision to keep her in place was a major disappointment for the Duke.

You Might Like:

Royal couple announces arrival of their second child with adorable photos

Royal couple announces arrival of their second child with adorable photos
Prince Josef-Emanuel of Liechtenstein and Princess Claudia have welcomed their second child

Key royal advice Kate Middleton swears by but Princess Diana defied

Key royal advice Kate Middleton swears by but Princess Diana defied
Princess Diana rebelled against Prince Philip’s crucial royal advice that Princess Kate follows to this day

Duchess Sophie puts people before royalty in moving charity visit

Duchess Sophie puts people before royalty in moving charity visit
Duchess of Edinburgh, wife of Prince Edward, wins praise for heartfelt gesture during charity visit

Meghan Markle pens uplifting message amid Prince Harry’s Sentebale troubles

Meghan Markle pens uplifting message amid Prince Harry’s Sentebale troubles
Prince Harry is reportedly feeling ‘utterly devastated’ over the ‘hostile takeover’ of the Sentebale charity

Meghan Markle hints at shipping As Ever products to UK

Meghan Markle hints at shipping As Ever products to UK
Meghan Markle releases delightful message after being called out for not selling As Ever product in the UK

Princess Diana’s brother Charles shares sweet update after Eliza’s engagement

Princess Diana’s brother Charles shares sweet update after Eliza’s engagement
Charles Spencer’s daughter Lady Eliza Spencer recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd

Princess Beatrice finds ‘support, comfort’ in husband amid Andrew’s drama

Princess Beatrice finds ‘support, comfort’ in husband amid Andrew’s drama
Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie distance themselves from Prince Andrew as he lands in new trouble

Zara Tindall returns to work after family break with Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall returns to work after family break with Mike Tindall
Zara Tindall receives support from oldest daughter Mia Tindall during first game after vacation

Prince Albert, Charlene share enchanting glimpses of annual summer concerts

Prince Albert, Charlene share enchanting glimpses of annual summer concerts
The reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco, Albert II and Charlene, enjoy captivating performance at Palace

Why Meghan Markle does not deliver As Ever products to UK? Reason unveiled

Why Meghan Markle does not deliver As Ever products to UK? Reason unveiled
The Duchess of Sussex launched her successful lifestyle brand, As Ever, this April

Princess Anne shows quiet support to Yorks amid Prince Andrew’s scandals

Princess Anne shows quiet support to Yorks amid Prince Andrew’s scandals
The Princess Royal shows unwavering support for her younger brother Prince Andrew’s family as his controversies mount

King Charles to face unexpected demand amid Prince Andrew’s rising troubles

King Charles to face unexpected demand amid Prince Andrew’s rising troubles
Prince Andrew has been hit with multiple new controversies after the release of a bombshell new book