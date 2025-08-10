Prince Harry eyes new African initiative after Sentebale fallout

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to launch a new African charity following a fallout with Sentebale, the organization he co-founded.
As per The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex is considering to set up a rival African charity following the Sentebale racism row.
Insiders revealed that Prince Harry wanted “to support the children of Lesotho and Botswana”
after parting ways with the organization he launched in 2006.
However, it remains unclear what form his continued support will take now that he is no longer involved with Sentebale, he is said to be “examining his options” and will make an announcement in due course.
“He may well choose to just support existing charities operating in the same space in the region or he may choose to set up something new completely,” a source close to the Duke said.
Notably, the new development came following the Charity Commission ruling on Wednesday that Sentebale’s chairwoman, Sophie Chandauka, could remain in post after a public clash which forced the Duke and other trustees to resign.
The commission reported governance failings within the charity and admonished “all parties” for permitting the row to escalate in this manner, though its decision to keep her in place was a major disappointment for the Duke.