Meghan Markle real thoughts on Prince Harry rejoining Royals exposed

The Duchess of Sussex's true feelings over Prince Harry’s Royal Family return laid bare


Meghan Markle is reportedly gripped by a “huge worry” that Prince Harry’s potential reconciliation with the Royal Family could reignite old tensions and complicate their carefully built new life in the US.

As per the royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex has a huge concern over a potential reconciliation between Prince Harry and the Royal Family.

"My understanding is that Meghan Markle has no desire to connect to the British Royal Family," royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed on The Sun's YouTube channel.

The expert added, "Meghan's concern is that they would push her out. That they would have more influence on Prince Harry than she does. I feel like this is a last resort for Prince Harry, who has kind of stumbled over the last few years."

Notably, Meghan’s concern came after the two members of Harry's team - Meredith Maines, his chief communications officer and Liam Maguire, who leads Harry and Meghan Markle's UK PR team - were seen at an informal meeting with the King's communications secretary Tobyn Andreae in what has been branded a "peace summit".

Harry and Meghan had a strained relationship with the rest of the Royal Family since they decided to step down as working royals and moved to the California in 2020.

