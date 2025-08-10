Home / Royal

Princess Diana’s brother Charles shares sweet update after Eliza’s engagement

Charles Spencer’s daughter Lady Eliza Spencer recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd

Princess Diana’s brother Charles shares sweet update after Eliza’s engagement


Charles Spencer has a delightful update to share!

Days after his daughter Lady Eliza Spencer got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd, in a dreamy Greece proposal, the 9th Earl Spencer took to Instagram to drop a sweet post.

In his update, Princess Diana’s brother shared that during a short book signing at Althorp House’s Gift Shop, he received his “favourite visitor.”

“I did a short book signing in the Gift Shop at @althorphouse this afternoon - and met lovely people from Moldova, India, Japan, the USA, Australia, and France, as well as guests from all over England - from Dorset to North Yorkshire, and Kent to Lancashire,” he captioned.

The father of seven went on to share, “My favourite visitor today was John R, who started work at Althorp when I was born, and who retired 20 years ago: a stalwart gentleman, still full of humour and stories of the past.”

He added, “I look forward to doing the same tomorrow afternoon, from 12.30-1pm.”

Alongside the caption, a video was shared featuring peeks into the book signing event.

Charles Spencer’s latest update comes just over a week after his daughter Eliza announced her engagement through a mesmerizing Instagram post.

However, despite being an active social media user, he noticeably ignored the joyful news, remaining tight-lipped amid the family fallout.

He also snubbed his twin daughters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, on their 33rd birthday last month.

You Might Like:

Princess Beatrice finds ‘support, comfort’ in husband amid Andrew’s drama

Princess Beatrice finds ‘support, comfort’ in husband amid Andrew’s drama
Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie distance themselves from Prince Andrew as he lands in new trouble

Zara Tindall returns to work after family break with Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall returns to work after family break with Mike Tindall
Zara Tindall receives support from oldest daughter Mia Tindall during first game after vacation

Prince Albert, Charlene share enchanting glimpses of annual summer concerts

Prince Albert, Charlene share enchanting glimpses of annual summer concerts
The reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco, Albert II and Charlene, enjoy captivating performance at Palace

Why Meghan Markle does not deliver As Ever products to UK? Reason unveiled

Why Meghan Markle does not deliver As Ever products to UK? Reason unveiled
The Duchess of Sussex launched her successful lifestyle brand, As Ever, this April

Princess Anne shows quiet support to Yorks amid Prince Andrew’s scandals

Princess Anne shows quiet support to Yorks amid Prince Andrew’s scandals
The Princess Royal shows unwavering support for her younger brother Prince Andrew’s family as his controversies mount

King Charles to face unexpected demand amid Prince Andrew’s rising troubles

King Charles to face unexpected demand amid Prince Andrew’s rising troubles
Prince Andrew has been hit with multiple new controversies after the release of a bombshell new book

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make brutal choice for Andrew amid shameful claims

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make brutal choice for Andrew amid shameful claims
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as scathing new biography unleash make embarrassing revelations

Prince Andrew’s royal future in question after revelations in new book

Prince Andrew’s royal future in question after revelations in new book
The Duke of York’s faced confusion over his royal role after new book, 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York'

Queen Camilla slips into stunning hot pink dress for Yacht getaway in Greece

Queen Camilla slips into stunning hot pink dress for Yacht getaway in Greece
King Charles' wife spotted on Tory donor's luxury £30million superyacht in Greece on Friday

Queen Mary’s son Crown Prince Christian sparks romance buzz at Smukfest

Queen Mary’s son Crown Prince Christian sparks romance buzz at Smukfest
Crown Prince Christian, the heir to the Danish throne, is the eldest son of Queen Mary and King Frederik

Princess Alexandra shows family support in rare public outing

Princess Alexandra shows family support in rare public outing
Princess Alexandra of Kent stepped out to mark a rare outing

King Charles appoints lesser-known Royal on key role amid Andrew controversy

King Charles appoints lesser-known Royal on key role amid Andrew controversy
Rare royal family member's new role announced amid shocking claims against Prince Andrew