Princess Diana’s brother Charles shares sweet update after Eliza’s engagement

Charles Spencer has a delightful update to share!
Days after his daughter Lady Eliza Spencer got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd, in a dreamy Greece proposal, the 9th Earl Spencer took to Instagram to drop a sweet post.
In his update, Princess Diana’s brother shared that during a short book signing at Althorp House’s Gift Shop, he received his “favourite visitor.”
“I did a short book signing in the Gift Shop at @althorphouse this afternoon - and met lovely people from Moldova, India, Japan, the USA, Australia, and France, as well as guests from all over England - from Dorset to North Yorkshire, and Kent to Lancashire,” he captioned.
The father of seven went on to share, “My favourite visitor today was John R, who started work at Althorp when I was born, and who retired 20 years ago: a stalwart gentleman, still full of humour and stories of the past.”
He added, “I look forward to doing the same tomorrow afternoon, from 12.30-1pm.”
Alongside the caption, a video was shared featuring peeks into the book signing event.
Charles Spencer’s latest update comes just over a week after his daughter Eliza announced her engagement through a mesmerizing Instagram post.
However, despite being an active social media user, he noticeably ignored the joyful news, remaining tight-lipped amid the family fallout.
He also snubbed his twin daughters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, on their 33rd birthday last month.