Royal couple announce arrival of their second child with adorable photos

Royal family of Liechtenstein are over the moon as Prince Josef-Emanuel and Princess Claudia have welcomed their second child.

Taking to her Instagram account in July, Maria Claudia Echavarría shared the first ever photo of their baby boy as she revealed his name.

"The first 40 days of Niki [hatching chick emoji]," she wrote in the caption alongside photos of her newborn.

In one of the photos, the baby could be seen wearing an adorable butter yellow knitted cardigan with 'Nikolai' stitched on the back.

"Eternally grateful for these women." She further added as photos seemed to show her mother helping care for the couple’s first child, a son named Leopold, born in March 2023.


The granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin Princess Alexandra, Flora Vesterberg, simply commented, "Congratulations” while Colombian-American fashion journalist, Nina Garcia added, "Congratulations on Nikolai beautiful name for a beautiful bebe."

Prince Josef-Emanuel’s sons represent the union of two royal dynasties as he is the son of Prince Nikolaus and the nephew of Liechtenstein’s reigning monarch, Prince Hans-Adam.

While, his mother Princess Maragretha of Luxembourg, is the sister of Grand Duke Henri, who will abdicate the throne of Luxembourg on 3 October.

Prince Josef-Emanuel and Princess Claudia tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed a son, Leopold, in March 2023.

