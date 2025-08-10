Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia steals spotlight at Hartpury Horse Trials

Mia Tindall is cheering on mum Zara Tindall!
On Saturday, August 9, the daughter of Princess Anne spotted competing in the Hartpury horse trials.
While her husband Mike Tindall was nowhere to be seen, her eldest daughter Mia was in attendance at the equestrian event.
The 11-year-old watched the action with keen interest as Zara compete in the event, keeping a close eye on the competition and her mother's scores on the board.
“Mia clearly loves the horses and loves watching her mum compete. She was thrilled when her mum completed a clear round in the showjumping, and she jumped up with joy when her mum cleared the cross-country course with ease,” an onlooker told Hello!.
They further added, "Mia was checking the times of the other riders and comparing them against her mum's time in the showjumping; she's clearly really invested in how well Zara was doing in the competition."
Zara appeared in high spirits as she wore her riding gear while Mia opted for a casual look, donning ripped denim shorts and a zip-up blue hoodie.
Ahead of the competition, the mother-daughter duo grabbed a spot of lunch together at the horse trials.
Zara Tindall welcomed daughter Mia Grace in 2014, whom she shares with her husband, former professional rugby player Mike Tindall. The couple also shares daughter Lena Elizabeth, and son, Lucas Philip.