Meghan Markle hints at shipping As Ever products to UK

Meghan Markle has hinted at shipping her As Ever products to the UK after the brand’s success.
Recently, the Duchess of Sussex was called out by a brand and culture expert Nick Ede for not shipping her products in the UK, even though its birth place of her husband Prince Harry.
On Saturday, August 9, Meghan posted a photo on Instagram with a delightful message, and in the picture, she was holding a wine glass with her shadow visible.
She captioned the post, “Oh, we see you too! Australia, UK, Canada - love to see how you're finding a way to get your As ever products. You have good taste...and good friends.”
Her cryptic message came after the expert suggested that the Suits alum might not be expanding her venture in the Britian because she lacks “star power” there.
Nick told UK Express “I don’t think the UK is a focus for the As Ever brand as it’s driven by popularity and at the moment Meghan doesn’t have the star power in the UK that she once had.”
He added, “The idea of buying flower sprinkles is a bit alien to UK consumers. There is such a huge choice of rose wines in the UK from Kylie Minogue to Lady A that another brand just won't drive the volume or demand that they will need to make it a success.”
About Meghan Markle brand:
Meghan Markle started her entrepreneurial venture, As Ever, a few months ago in April 2025.
After the launch of her brand, she has sold wine, flower sprinkles, crepe mixes and more.