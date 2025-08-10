Prince Harry faces heat over gesture toward Royal Family

Prince Harry has come under fire for allegedly “crawling back” to the Royal Family, drawing sharp criticism from commentators over his reported change of heart.
As per Dailymail, a source revealed that the Duke of Sussex is accused of “crawling back” after reportedly offering to share his work schedule with the Royal Family to avoid future clashes.
A source recently said, "Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking. The tone is now all about 'deconflicting' with his family."
They further explained, "That’s why his household agreed to draw up a ‘grid’ of his activities and share them with Buckingham Palace, and by extension with Kensington Palace."
The Sun’s news commentator Samara Gill slammed Prince Harry’s effort, "In my opinion, this looks like Harry crawling back and saying, 'Please please let me in because I don't know what I'm going to do without you guys'."
She added, "I think he should start with an apology. We don't need sharing of dates. We need a proper reconciliation process if this is what he wants to do."
To note, the Duke of Sussex, who is the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has reportedly not seen his father since February 2024 after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.
Harry told in his bombshell interview with BBC in May that his father “won’t speak” to him.