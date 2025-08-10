Meghan Markle pens uplifting message amid Prince Harry’s Sentebale troubles

Meghan Markle has released a cheerful message as Prince Harry navigates his feelings of being “utterly devastated.”
On Saturday, August 9, the Duchess of Sussex took to the official Instagram account of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to share an uplifting note with fans and customers.
The mother of two – who launched her entrepreneurial venture this April – ships the products only in the 50 states of the U.S.
In the recent times, many of her overseas fans have been trying to get their hands on the Duchess’s luxurious goods through some indirect ways, sparking a question why she does not deliver As Ever products in the United Kingdom and other countries.
Meghan – who has a significant connection to the U.K. as Prince Harry’s wife and the daughter-in-law of the British Royal Family – acknowledged her fans’ concern by releasing a special message for them.
“Oh, we see you too! Australia, UK, Canada - love to see how you’re finding a way to get your As ever products. You have good taste…and good friends,” she wrote.
The Suits alum’s sweet note comes as the Duke of Sussex goes through a rough patch due to the “hostile takeover” of his cherished Sentebale charity – which he co-founded in memory of his beloved late mother, Princess Diana.
Harry was accused of bullying and harassment by the charity’s chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka.
However, after a thorough investigation, the UK Charity Commission has found no evidence of systemic bullying, harassment, or misconduct by the British Prince.