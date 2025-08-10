Home / Royal

Duchess Sophie puts people before royalty in moving charity visit

Duchess of Edinburgh, wife of Prince Edward, wins praise for heartfelt gesture during charity visit

  • By Web Desk
  • |


Duchess Sophie has been praised for her warmth and authenticity after brushing aside concerns over a potential breach of royal protocol during a heartfelt engagement.

Since 2020, the 60-year-old wife of Prince Edward has been serving as royal patron to the Lighthouse charity, which aims “To address poverty of resources, relationships, identity and spirit in communities across Surrey and Hampshire."

Recently, Erik Jespersen, the charity’s co-founder, heaped praises on Sophie’s commitment to The Lighthouse.

Recalling one memorable moment, he said, “We had one incident where she was sitting around the table talking to a group of people, and they started asking her about the royal family at Christmas, and I was like, 'Oh no, there's probably some protocol around this kind of thing.” Despite his concern, Sophie was totally undeterred.

"She was brilliant. She was humorous and honest and just really willing to engage," Jespersen added.

In last five years, the mother-of-two has visited three of the nonprofit sites in Woking, Barnsbury and Aldershot.

"She is actually the one who sits down and has deep conversations with people and – you know, 'Forget the schedule, forget the program, I really want to hear their stories'," he fondly said.

Duchess Sophie also took a hands-on role in putting on a Christmas dinner for over 200 Ukrainian refugees for The Lighthouse in 2023.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle pens uplifting message amid Prince Harry’s Sentebale troubles

Meghan Markle pens uplifting message amid Prince Harry’s Sentebale troubles
Prince Harry is reportedly feeling ‘utterly devastated’ over the ‘hostile takeover’ of the Sentebale charity

Meghan Markle hints at shipping As Ever products to UK

Meghan Markle hints at shipping As Ever products to UK
Meghan Markle releases delightful message after being called out for not selling As Ever product in the UK

Princess Diana’s brother Charles shares sweet update after Eliza’s engagement

Princess Diana’s brother Charles shares sweet update after Eliza’s engagement
Charles Spencer’s daughter Lady Eliza Spencer recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd

Princess Beatrice finds ‘support, comfort’ in husband amid Andrew’s drama

Princess Beatrice finds ‘support, comfort’ in husband amid Andrew’s drama
Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie distance themselves from Prince Andrew as he lands in new trouble

Zara Tindall returns to work after family break with Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall returns to work after family break with Mike Tindall
Zara Tindall receives support from oldest daughter Mia Tindall during first game after vacation

Prince Albert, Charlene share enchanting glimpses of annual summer concerts

Prince Albert, Charlene share enchanting glimpses of annual summer concerts
The reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco, Albert II and Charlene, enjoy captivating performance at Palace

Why Meghan Markle does not deliver As Ever products to UK? Reason unveiled

Why Meghan Markle does not deliver As Ever products to UK? Reason unveiled
The Duchess of Sussex launched her successful lifestyle brand, As Ever, this April

Princess Anne shows quiet support to Yorks amid Prince Andrew’s scandals

Princess Anne shows quiet support to Yorks amid Prince Andrew’s scandals
The Princess Royal shows unwavering support for her younger brother Prince Andrew’s family as his controversies mount

King Charles to face unexpected demand amid Prince Andrew’s rising troubles

King Charles to face unexpected demand amid Prince Andrew’s rising troubles
Prince Andrew has been hit with multiple new controversies after the release of a bombshell new book

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make brutal choice for Andrew amid shameful claims

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie make brutal choice for Andrew amid shameful claims
Prince Andrew lands in trouble as scathing new biography unleash make embarrassing revelations

Prince Andrew’s royal future in question after revelations in new book

Prince Andrew’s royal future in question after revelations in new book
The Duke of York’s faced confusion over his royal role after new book, 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York'

Queen Camilla slips into stunning hot pink dress for Yacht getaway in Greece

Queen Camilla slips into stunning hot pink dress for Yacht getaway in Greece
King Charles' wife spotted on Tory donor's luxury £30million superyacht in Greece on Friday