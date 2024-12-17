Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make big announcement ahead of Christmas

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall have made a major announcement regarding their upcoming trip before Christmas.
The royal couple will be attending the important event at Sandringham for Christmas before they leave the UK for an overseas trip.
Mike and Zara will be taking a flight to Australia to take part in Magic Millions carnival without their three young children – Mia, ten, Lena, six, and three-year-old Lucas.
Their kids will be busy with school after Christmas break, hence, won’t be able to join them in Australia trip.
As per Australian Financial Review Magazine, "She and Mike will have to leave the children at home again when they visit Australia, after Christmas with the Royal Family in Sandringham, since school starts again in January."
Anne's daughter has touching memories in Australia as she attended the Rugby World Cup in 2003, where she also met future husband Mike.
Zara said, "We love the lifestyle and the weather obviously is incredible. It's just very relaxed. We've got a lot of friends out there."
On the personal front, Zara and Mike exchanged the wedding vows at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011.