'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success  

Severance makers are seemingly making a huge announcement regarding the upcoming season of the superhit television series.
According to 9to5Mac, the thrilling season is reportedly set to film from April to December 2026.
Both previous seasons also took around eight to nine months to shoot. It is important to note that these timelines also included major delays, with Season 1 facing pandemic-related disruptions and Season 2 being affected by the WGA/SAG strikes.
But even without those delays, Severance takes a long time to film because of its high production value. Just the opening sequence of Season 2 reportedly took five months to film. The last season ended on a massive cliffhanger, too.
Mark's (Adam Scott) innie manages to bring Gemma (Dichen Lachman) to the non-severed exit stairwell. But instead of choosing the future his outie wants, innie Mark chooses his own life and his love for Helly (Britt Lower).
Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, executive producer Ben Stiller joked about how often fans ask about the release date.
"When is the next season? We’re working on it," he said people keep asking.
Season 3 is currently expected to premiere sometime in the summer or fall of 2027.