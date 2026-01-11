Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success

The thrilling season two was premiered in January last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Severance S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success
'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success  

Severance makers are seemingly making a huge announcement regarding the upcoming season of the superhit television series.

According to 9to5Mac, the thrilling season is reportedly set to film from April to December 2026.

Both previous seasons also took around eight to nine months to shoot. It is important to note that these timelines also included major delays, with Season 1 facing pandemic-related disruptions and Season 2 being affected by the WGA/SAG strikes.

But even without those delays, Severance takes a long time to film because of its high production value. Just the opening sequence of Season 2 reportedly took five months to film. The last season ended on a massive cliffhanger, too.

Mark's (Adam Scott) innie manages to bring Gemma (Dichen Lachman) to the non-severed exit stairwell. But instead of choosing the future his outie wants, innie Mark chooses his own life and his love for Helly (Britt Lower).

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, executive producer Ben Stiller joked about how often fans ask about the release date. 

"When is the next season? We’re working on it," he said people keep asking.  

Season 3 is currently expected to premiere sometime in the summer or fall of 2027.  

'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev drops jaws at glamourous event
'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev drops jaws at glamourous event
TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California
TK Carter, 'The Thing' star dies at 69 in California
Selena Gomez shares exciting news after romantic vacation with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez shares exciting news after romantic vacation with Benny Blanco
Stacie Orrico files lawsuit accusing former manager of sexual abuse
Stacie Orrico files lawsuit accusing former manager of sexual abuse
Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film 'Crime 101'
Chris Hemsworth drops spine-chilling teaser of new thriller film 'Crime 101'
Millie Bobby watches El’s ending for first time after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
Millie Bobby watches El’s ending for first time after ‘Stranger Things’ finale
Tom Hiddleston reprises iconic role in 'The Night Manager' S2 after 10 years
Tom Hiddleston reprises iconic role in 'The Night Manager' S2 after 10 years
Matt Prokop, former Disney star, arrested over serious criminal charges
Matt Prokop, former Disney star, arrested over serious criminal charges
Bad Bunny faces new lawsuit after 'unprofessional' moves tied to new album
Bad Bunny faces new lawsuit after 'unprofessional' moves tied to new album
Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes
Bob Saget 4th death anniversary: ‘Full House’ costars pay emotional tributes
Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?
Netflix '11.22.63': Is Stephen King’s time travel saga inspired by true events?
Ariana Grande gives strong statement as Cynthia Erivo suffers yet another snub
Ariana Grande gives strong statement as Cynthia Erivo suffers yet another snub

Popular News

Shahzeb Khanzada announces Case No. 10 after massive success of 'Case No. 9'

Shahzeb Khanzada announces Case No. 10 after massive success of 'Case No. 9'
15 minutes ago
'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success

'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success

59 minutes ago
Macclesfield dedicates shock win over Crystal Palace to late Ethan McLeod

Macclesfield dedicates shock win over Crystal Palace to late Ethan McLeod
an hour ago