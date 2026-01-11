Shahzeb Khanzada announces Case No. 10 after massive success of 'Case No. 9'

Anchor-turned writer Shahzeb Khanzada has announced another story, Case No. 10, following the massive success of his drama Case No. 9.
During a conversation with Aamna Isani for Something Haute, the 39-year-old revealed that he has already written Case No. 10 after receiving overwhelming response to Case No. 9.
He stated, “ the upcoming murder mystery drama has already completed;” however, the launch timeline remains unknown.
Furthermore, Shahzeb revealed that the success encouraged him to dive straight into his next project.
Shahzeb’s previous project Case No. 9 starred Saba Qamar, Faysal Quraishi, Rushna Khan, Noor ul Hasan, Aamina Sheikh, Gohar Rasheed, Ali Rehman Khan, Junaid Khan, and Navin Waqar, in the ensemble cast.
The drama had a strong story line, which revolved around a young bold woman, who fights for her right against a powerful businessman.
Notably, Case No. 9 also dominated the IMDb as “Pakistan’s Highest-Rated Drama Ever.”
As per IMDb, the hit drama revolves around the story of Sehar (Saba Qamar), "a bold young woman, who stands up to powerful businessman Kamran's controlling ways at work. Her unwavering integrity and refusal to submit spark his anger, leading to her fight for dignity."