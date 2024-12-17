Princess Eugenie receives support from key royal amid Prince Andrew trouble

Princess Eugenie has recently received immense support for a key role amid ongoing issues of her father Prince Andrew.
The Duke of York recently made headlines for having ties with an alleged Chinese spy, who got banned in the UK after recent court hearing.
As per reports from The Mail, Zara Tindall took a "supporting role" for her cousin Eugenie.
Last week, the Princess of York was spotted with Zara for a Christmas lunch in Chelsea.
Princess Beatrice and her sister won’t be attending Christmas with the rest of the Royal Family in Sandringham.
However, Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 34, will reportedly be spending the festive season with their respective in-laws, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.
This news came after it was confirmed that their father Andrew, and mother, Sarah Ferguson, will also skipping the upcoming event.
After the major event, Zara will be taking a flight to Australia to take part in Magic Millions carnival with her husband Mike Tindall.
According to Australian Financial Review Magazine, "She and Mike will have to leave the children at home again when they visit Australia, after Christmas with the Royal Family in Sandringham, since school starts again in January."
Their three young children – Mia, ten, Lena, six, and three-year-old Lucas – won’t be joining them.