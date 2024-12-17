Trending

Akshay Kumar offers new update amid 'Housefull 5' filming

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024
Akshay Kumar sustained an eye injury on the sets of Housefull 5.

The Indian actor recently attended the trailer launch of the film Pintu Ki Pappi, where he interacted with the media.

During the event, Kumar was asked about an injury he got while performing a stunt on the sets of his upcoming movie Housefull 5, in Mumbai.

In response, the Bollywood superstar gave a thumbs-up, indicating he is doing well.

However, this was followed by a funny take by the actor, who said to the reporter, "I can see you," sharing that his vision was unaffected.

For the unversed, the accident occurred when an object unexpectedly flew into his eye during the stunt sequence.

A specialist was called on set to examine him, who bandaged his eye and advised him to rest for a while.

Given Kumar’s unwavering dedication to his work, the Khel Khel Mein actor returned to sets soon as the film’s production is in the final stages.

Housefull 5 is the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise, which boasts an impressive ensemble cast.

The film is slated for a cinematic release on June 6, 2025. 

