Gigi Hadid plans strict measure after facing major crisis

Gigi Hadid knows how to tackle troubles decisively!
In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, the 29-year-old American fashion model and TV personality got candid about one issue that is relatable to many New York City residents, rats and rodents.
The model’s NYC apartment, which also became home to some rats, was a major crisis that she faced recently, and to resolve the issue, Hadid has taken strict measure and revealed that she has already begun working on it.
She revealed that due to the “rat problem,” the TV personality has decided to renovate her apartment.
“My outdoor space in New York is getting a little update because we had a rat problem in New York, and some of the original designs of the space didn’t help that problem,” Gigi Hadid told the outlet.
The Vogue model added, “So that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Sharing further details about her renovation plans, the model, who casually resides between NYC and Pennsylvania, stated, "I like for my kitchens to be my living rooms, so either that space, or [my daughter] Khai and I have an art room that’s really special to us."
She described her interior design style as “eclectic, industrial farmhouse.”
For the unversed, Gigi Hadid is currently dating actor Bradley Cooper since late 2023.