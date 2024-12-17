Royal

Sarah Ferguson forced to take brutal step for Andrew's future in Royal Family

The Duchess of York hit with new dilemma after declaring love for Prince Andrew as he lands in huge controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • December 17, 2024

Sarah Ferguson who recently revealed her true feelings for ex-husband Prince Andrew is forced to make a tough call as the Duke of York lands in new controversy.

As reported by GB, Fergie, the ex-wife of Andrew and the mother of his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice has received a heartfelt plea from King Charles and Queen Camilla regarding the Duke.

In a fresh embarrassment to the Royal Family, Andrew's links to an alleged Chinese spy, who has been banned from the UK have come to public attention after a court hearing on Thursday.

As per the legal documents, Andrew had referred to the Chinese official, whom he also invited at at least three royal places as his "closest confidante." 

UK's intelligence agency has already began a probe into Andrew's finances. 

Now to avoid further damage to the monarchy, the cancer-stricken monarch and his wife have "urged" Sarah to "convince Andrew to completely withdraw from his royal life", a well-place source revealed.

This new blow to the 64-year-old from the royal family comes after he and Sarah pulled themselves out of joining the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham this year in the wake of public request urging them "to do the decent thing".

