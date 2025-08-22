Queen Sonja marks grand occasion after Princess Mette-Marit’s major setback

Amid Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s personal struggles and woes, her mother-in-law, Queen Sonja, is celebrating a grand occasion.
On Friday, August 22, the Norwegian Royal Family took to Instagram to share about the Queen’s recent and upcoming engagement, reporting that she is celebrating the milestone 30th anniversary of her cherished project.
“This year Queen Sonja Singing Competition celebrates 30 years with song,” shared the Royals.
Queen Sonja Singing Competition – founded in 1988 and named in honor of Queen Sonja of Norway – is a prestigious international music competition for young opera singers, held in Oslo every two years.
The competition aims to provide promising opera talents from across the globe a platform to showcase their skills, gain exposure, and receive professional opportunities.
“Rebecka Wallroth, who won the finalist prize in the competition in 2023 held a concert at the Oscarshall in Oslo the day before the final concert. Queen Sonja was present during the concert, where the Swedish mezzo-soprano performed selected songs together with pianist Sveinung Bjelland,” read the post’s caption.
Sharing about Her Majesty’s upcoming duty as the competition’s patron, the Palace noted, “Six songars are ready for the grand finale in Oslo Concert Hall. Queen Sonja will visit cities and hand out the prizes in the competition.”
