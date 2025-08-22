King Willem-Alexander joins SIL Princess Mabel, niece at SAIL Amsterdam 

Home / Royal

King Willem of the Netherlands attends nautical event without Queen Máxima and their daughters

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands has made an unexpected appearance without Queen Máxima following his summer break.

The Dutch king was recently spotted sailing aboard the “Green Dragon,” a boat owned by Princess Beatrix.

While Queen Máxima and their three daughters, Amalia, Alexia, and Ariane were notably absent, the king was joined by his sister-in-law, Princess Mabel, and his niece, 20-year-old Countess Luana.

Queen Máxima was last seen on August 15, when she interrupted her summer break to attend the emotional pilgrimage to the Church of Agios Nikolaos on the Greek island of Spetses with her daughters Alexia and Ariane.

Although, the Dutch royal family kept the outing under wraps, Father Grigorios Nanakoudis, head of the island’s Orthodox cathedral shared it on his Instagram account last week.

“Official solemn visit and pilgrimage of Her Majesty the Queen of the Netherlands Máxima and her daughters, the princesses, to the Holy Metropolitan Church of Agios Nikolaos Spetson,” the priest wrote.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima’s outings sparked buzz among royal fans as they questioned their solo appearances.

This is not the first time that the king has stepped out with Princess Mabel, the widow of Prince Friso, who passed away in 2013 after the tragic skiing accident in Lech, Austria.


Princess Mabel’s eldest daughter, Countess Luana, also attended SAIL Amsterdam at the 2015 edition.

