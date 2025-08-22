Home / Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William to draw serious line on Palace demands

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to be taking a defiant stance regarding their 'mental health and family life'


Prince William and Princess Kate are proving they’re unafraid to push back against royal tradition as they remain “very strict” about protecting their personal boundaries.”

According to a royal insider, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to be taking a defiant stance regarding their "mental health and family life.”

William and Kate were also said to be resolute in their commitment, even at the risk of clashing with royal tradition.

"The new house marks a new era for the family," the insider began.

They added,"The decision to move into this new home is a significant one that signals independence, though it is not entirely surprising."

The future King and Queen of Britain were described as being "very strict about their boundaries" with a main focus on "their mental health and family life".

The source commented, "They have witnessed how the role of monarch can consume one’s entire being," the insider continued to Marie Claire.”

"While they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary,” the tipster revealed.

Their comments come after it was announced the Waleses were set to leave Adelaide Cottage and move to their new "forever home" later this year.

William, Kate, and their children will settle full-time at Windsor’s Forest Lodge and are “unlikely” to move to Buckingham Palace even when William becomes King.

