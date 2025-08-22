Royal Family posts beaming photos of Queen Camilla amid Balmoral vacation

Queen Camilla spent a wonderful day at Ebor Festival 2025.
On Friday, August 22, the Royal Family of the United Kingdom took to its official Instagram account to share a string of beaming photos from the Queen Consort’s delightful new engagement.
During her latest outing, Queen Camilla attended the second day of Ebor Festival – Britain’s one of the most prestigious horse racing events, held every August at York Racecourse in York, England.
In the caption, the Royals shared, “The Queen, Patron of @YorkRaces, attended the second day of the Ebor Festival yesterday.”
“Her Majesty met representatives from local charities, including volunteers from top-up food support charity, @TheCollectiveSharehouse,” they added.
For the esteemed event, the Queen was dressed in a beautiful floral patterned dress, paired with a stylish cream-colored hat.
To accentuate her look, Her Majesty wore statement jewelry that included elegant pearl earrings and a multi-string pearl necklace.
The photos captured King Charles’s wife flashing a bright smile as she met and greeted the representatives and the race winners.
Queen Camilla’s delightful appearance comes amid her summer break with King Charles at Balmoral Castle.
Spending summers at Balmoral is a long-held tradition of the Royal Family that began with Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, dating back to the mid-1800s.