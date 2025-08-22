Home / Royal

Meghan Markle's go-to drink struggles in sales ahead of 'With Love' season 2

The Duchess of Sussex is set appear in second season of her popular Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' this month

Meghan Markle's go-to drink struggles in sales ahead of 'With Love' season 2 

Meghan Markle is seemingly utilising strategies to boost the sales for her most 'favorite pour' from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.  

A few days before the premiere of season 2 of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, took to the official Instagram handle of her brand to promote her go-to wine, which initially launched earlier this month.

The caption reads, "Cheers to summer's final sips. Fill your glass with our founder’s favorite pour, available for a limited time."

According to media reports, Meghan initially introduced her 2024 Napa Valley Rose on August 5, which now faces low sales.

In her new promotional post, the 44-year-old British Royal Family member revealed that the drink is still available for fans to purchase on the official website of her brand.

This post of Meghan comes after a month of her signature liquor, 2023 rosé, sold out within an hour of its launch.

However, it is unclear why the Duchess has been struggling to sell her favorite drink.

It is pertinent to note that Meghan Markle's new trailer for the second season of With Love, Meghan, was released last week and is set to premiere on Netflix on August 26.

In the new show, a prominent British Royal Family member will be seen hosting another batch of celebrities and influencers at a rented California house close to her and Prince Harry's Montecito mansion.   

You Might Like:

King Willem-Alexander joins SIL Princess Mabel, niece at SAIL Amsterdam

King Willem-Alexander joins SIL Princess Mabel, niece at SAIL Amsterdam
King Willem of the Netherlands attends nautical event without Queen Máxima and their daughters

Princess Margriet performs key duty at FEI Driving World Championship

Princess Margriet performs key duty at FEI Driving World Championship
Princess Margriet of Netherlands officially opens the 2025 FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs

Prince Andrew 'assigned' separate roof from William during Royal holiday

Prince Andrew 'assigned' separate roof from William during Royal holiday
The Royal Family is returning to their beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands for annual summer retreat

King Charles sets strict rules on Meghan as Prince Harry seeks royal return

King Charles sets strict rules on Meghan as Prince Harry seeks royal return
The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from the royal family since stepping back from duties in 2020

Queen Camilla drops ‘terrible’ update after King Charles’ Sandringham warning

Queen Camilla drops ‘terrible’ update after King Charles’ Sandringham warning
King Charles III issued crucial warning last week over concerns at Sandringham royal estate

Meghan Markle drops special message to feul excitement for 'With Love' S2

Meghan Markle drops special message to feul excitement for 'With Love' S2
Meghan Markle releases tempting video to promote Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' season 2 premiere

Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement

Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement
Royal Family shares details of Princess Beatrix’s delightful new engagement in a heartwarming post

Prince Archie plays key role in Meghan, Harry’s touching new Netflix project

Prince Archie plays key role in Meghan, Harry’s touching new Netflix project
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed son Archie's new role for emotional Netflix venture

Meghan Markle ‘flea in ointment’ in Princes William, Harry’s reconciliation

Meghan Markle ‘flea in ointment’ in Princes William, Harry’s reconciliation
Prince William’s ‘mistrust’ of Meghan Markle is an obstacle preventing his reconciliation with Prince Harry

Queen Camilla makes refreshing solo appearance after sharing sad news

Queen Camilla makes refreshing solo appearance after sharing sad news
Her Majesty turns head in Anna Valentine coat as she steps out solo amid holiday with King Charles

Prince Harry’s new effort for reconciliation with firm faces hypocrisy claims

Prince Harry’s new effort for reconciliation with firm faces hypocrisy claims
The palace sources called out Prince Harry’s ‘double standards’ after reaching out to Royal Family

King Charles in need for Royal aide to handle 'complex' tasks amid cancer

King Charles in need for Royal aide to handle 'complex' tasks amid cancer
King Charles III, Queen Camilla search Royal enthusiast to assign key role