Meghan Markle's go-to drink struggles in sales ahead of 'With Love' season 2 

Meghan Markle is seemingly utilising strategies to boost the sales for her most 'favorite pour' from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
A few days before the premiere of season 2 of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, took to the official Instagram handle of her brand to promote her go-to wine, which initially launched earlier this month.
The caption reads, "Cheers to summer's final sips. Fill your glass with our founder’s favorite pour, available for a limited time."
According to media reports, Meghan initially introduced her 2024 Napa Valley Rose on August 5, which now faces low sales.
In her new promotional post, the 44-year-old British Royal Family member revealed that the drink is still available for fans to purchase on the official website of her brand.
This post of Meghan comes after a month of her signature liquor, 2023 rosé, sold out within an hour of its launch.
However, it is unclear why the Duchess has been struggling to sell her favorite drink.
It is pertinent to note that Meghan Markle's new trailer for the second season of With Love, Meghan, was released last week and is set to premiere on Netflix on August 26.
In the new show, a prominent British Royal Family member will be seen hosting another batch of celebrities and influencers at a rented California house close to her and Prince Harry's Montecito mansion.