King Charles sets strict rules on Meghan as Prince Harry seeks royal return

King Charles has set strict rules for his estranged son Prince Harry in order to return to royal life.
Many recent reports are suggesting that the Duke of Sussex, who has been estranged from royals, has been eyeing a return to the family.
The speculation further confirmed when a peace summit between senior aides to Harry and Charles held at a private members' club in London in July.
Now, a source revealed to Radar Online that the Duke of Sussex was told during the meeting that his return to royal family will come with strict conditions set by the 76-year-old monarch.
"The King has never hidden his affection for both his sons, but he has also stressed that Harry cannot realistically expect a return while he persists with public criticism and constant interviews,” an insider told the outlet.
They further added, "What is needed is calm and restraint. If Harry can demonstrate that, there may be a path forward."
Meanwhile, another claimed, "It has been made crystal clear to Harry by Charles, if he wants any chance of being welcomed back, he must stop attacking the family in public and ensure his wife avoids further controversy."
The estrangement between the duke and King Charles stemmed after exiled Harry launched a series of highly publicized attacks on royal family via a Netflix documentary and his memoir, Spare.