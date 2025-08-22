Prince Andrew braces for fallout as new secret documents near to release

Home / Royal

Prince Andrew was thrown into panic as newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents threatened to drag him back into the scandal he’s long tried to escape.

The Duke of York is under warning as his name could appear in a cache of secret US government files on Jeffrey Epstein.

It was reported earlier that the Congress was preparing to publish the documents within days.

RadarOnline.com revealed that Prince Andrew, 65, is in a panic as the House Oversight Committee prepares to release DOJ files on his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawmakers have vowed to censor the victims' names and sensitive information before making the records public.

A source said, "Andrew needs to prepare himself. These documents will unsettle many influential men, and he is among those most exposed."

The tipster revealed, “Survivors have borne the burden of shame and trauma while powerful figures escaped consequences. If his name appears, neither his status nor his title should shield him from responsibility."

Moreover, Epstein's abuse survivor expressed about the upcoming document dump, "The world will finally see who chose to be close to Jeffrey and what they chose to ignore. Andrew should be ready to face that truth like the rest of them."

Notably, the warning for the disgraced royal came after the congressional insiders disclosed that the release of the so-called "Epstein files" could come "in days rather than weeks."

