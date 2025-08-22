Home / Royal

Princess Anne, William ‘upset’ over Camilla’s solo trip amid King’s cancer battle

Queen Camilla was spotted on Syrian-Saudi Wafic Said’s 30 million superyacht in Greece earlier this month


Queen Camilla’s solo trip without cancer-stricken King Charles has reportedly made his sister, Princess Anne and son, Prince William very “upset.”

On Friday, August 8, the 78-year-old Queen Consort of the UK was spotted on Syrian-Saudi Wafic Said’s 30 million superyacht, Zenobia, in Greece.

While last week, the wife of King Charles was seen enjoying a shopping spree with her daughter Laura Lopes and 17-year-old granddaughter Eliza in Ballater, a scenic village close to Balmoral Castle.

Now, a report by Radar Online is suggesting that the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales are “unhappy” over Queen Camilla’s solo vacation as King Charles is still undergoing his cancer treatments.

"Camilla's trip has upset the whole royal family, especially the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales. Princess Anne and Prince William are unhappy about Camilla’s solo jaunt, but William is also worried about the emotional toll on his father," a source claimed.

They further added, "As he struggles with the day-to-day pressures of treatment, the one thing he wants most is for Camilla to be by his side.”

However, the insider went on to add that Camilla also needed her solo break amid royal duties and caring for her ailing spouse.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently spending their summer holidays at Balmoral Castle, where they are joined by other members of the royal family.

You Might Like:

Royal Family posts beaming photos of Queen Camilla amid Balmoral vacation

Royal Family posts beaming photos of Queen Camilla amid Balmoral vacation
Buckingham Palace shares delightful update about Queen Camilla amid her summer break with King Charles at Balmoral Castle

Princess Kate, Prince William to draw serious line on Palace demands

Princess Kate, Prince William to draw serious line on Palace demands
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to be taking a defiant stance regarding their 'mental health and family life'

Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh set to represent King Charles on upcoming tour

Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh set to represent King Charles on upcoming tour
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will leave the United Kingdom for prestigious royal tour in September this year

Prince William's monarchy revamp risks losing public ‘connection’

Prince William's monarchy revamp risks losing public ‘connection’
Prince William’s plans for British monarchy may come at a steep price

Meghan Markle's go-to drink struggles in sales ahead of 'With Love' season 2

Meghan Markle's go-to drink struggles in sales ahead of 'With Love' season 2
The Duchess of Sussex is set appear in second season of her popular Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' this month

King Willem-Alexander joins SIL Princess Mabel, niece at SAIL Amsterdam

King Willem-Alexander joins SIL Princess Mabel, niece at SAIL Amsterdam
King Willem of the Netherlands attends nautical event without Queen Máxima and their daughters

Princess Margriet performs key duty at FEI Driving World Championship

Princess Margriet performs key duty at FEI Driving World Championship
Princess Margriet of Netherlands officially opens the 2025 FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs

Prince Andrew 'assigned' separate roof from William during Royal holiday

Prince Andrew 'assigned' separate roof from William during Royal holiday
The Royal Family is returning to their beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands for annual summer retreat

King Charles sets strict rules on Meghan as Prince Harry seeks royal return

King Charles sets strict rules on Meghan as Prince Harry seeks royal return
The Duke of Sussex has been estranged from the royal family since stepping back from duties in 2020

Queen Camilla drops ‘terrible’ update after King Charles’ Sandringham warning

Queen Camilla drops ‘terrible’ update after King Charles’ Sandringham warning
King Charles III issued crucial warning last week over concerns at Sandringham royal estate

Meghan Markle drops special message to feul excitement for 'With Love' S2

Meghan Markle drops special message to feul excitement for 'With Love' S2
Meghan Markle releases tempting video to promote Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' season 2 premiere

Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement

Princess Beatrix attends special concert during exciting new engagement
Royal Family shares details of Princess Beatrix’s delightful new engagement in a heartwarming post