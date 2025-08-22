Princess Anne, William ‘upset’ over Camilla’s solo trip amid King’s cancer battle

Queen Camilla’s solo trip without cancer-stricken King Charles has reportedly made his sister, Princess Anne and son, Prince William very “upset.”
On Friday, August 8, the 78-year-old Queen Consort of the UK was spotted on Syrian-Saudi Wafic Said’s 30 million superyacht, Zenobia, in Greece.
While last week, the wife of King Charles was seen enjoying a shopping spree with her daughter Laura Lopes and 17-year-old granddaughter Eliza in Ballater, a scenic village close to Balmoral Castle.
Now, a report by Radar Online is suggesting that the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales are “unhappy” over Queen Camilla’s solo vacation as King Charles is still undergoing his cancer treatments.
"Camilla's trip has upset the whole royal family, especially the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales. Princess Anne and Prince William are unhappy about Camilla’s solo jaunt, but William is also worried about the emotional toll on his father," a source claimed.
They further added, "As he struggles with the day-to-day pressures of treatment, the one thing he wants most is for Camilla to be by his side.”
However, the insider went on to add that Camilla also needed her solo break amid royal duties and caring for her ailing spouse.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently spending their summer holidays at Balmoral Castle, where they are joined by other members of the royal family.